Yankees bust out of slump, salvage finale against Angels and end 6-game slide

Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt hit consecutive homers in the second inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Thursday to halt their six-game skid.

Carlos Rodón (9-5) allowed a season-high three homers but held the Angels to four hits in six innings to bounce back from two rocky outings against the Red Sox. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one on an 89-degree afternoon.

The AL East-leading Yankees stopped their longest losing streak since a nine-game slide in August 2023. New York also avoided its second four-game sweep at the current Yankee Stadium and first since September 2021 against Toronto.

Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward homered off Rodón, but the Angels were unable to finish off their first four-game sweep of the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger had three of New York's 12 hits, including an RBI single that provided a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Aaron Judge doubled before a 35-minute rain delay in the eighth and scored on a groundout by Anthony Volpe after play resumed. Austin Wells also hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson (2-5) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings. The left-hander stayed in after being hit on his lower right leg by Wells' comebacker in the sixth and took his fifth straight loss.

KEY MOMENT

After the Angels went ahead 2-1 on Adell's solo homer in the second, Grisham followed a single by DJ LeMahieu with his 14th homer. Goldschmidt then pulled a line drive down the left-field line for a 4-2 lead.

KEY STATS

It was the 10th time this season Grisham has homered to tie a game or give the Yankees a lead.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.05 ERA) starts Friday at home against Houston.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (9-2, 1.89) faces Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.