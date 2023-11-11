First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/12 Sunday morning forecast

For the second Saturday in a row, rain was not present. It was also seasonable with lots of sun.

However, as a cooler air mass arrives tonight, temps will feel more like December. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s across the city, while many of the suburbs will plunge into the 20s.

Despite the chilly readings, skies will be clear, making conditions perfect for viewing the Northern Lights. To see these lights, your best bet is to look to the northern sky between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Areas north of the city, and with the least amount of light pollution, have the greatest chance of viewing.

A cold night will set the stage for a cold, albeit sunny Sunday. Our forecast high of 46 would be the coldest high of the season so far.