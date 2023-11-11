Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/12 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/11/23 Nightly Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/11/23 Nightly Weather 03:00

For the second Saturday in a row, rain was not present. It was also seasonable with lots of sun.

md-tonight-lows.png

However, as a cooler air mass arrives tonight, temps will feel more like December. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s across the city, while many of the suburbs will plunge into the 20s.

northern-lights.png

Despite the chilly readings, skies will be clear, making conditions perfect for viewing the Northern Lights. To see these lights, your best bet is to look to the northern sky between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Areas north of the city, and with the least amount of light pollution, have the greatest chance of viewing.

jl-fa-below-normal-1.png

A cold night will set the stage for a cold, albeit sunny Sunday. Our forecast high of 46 would be the coldest high of the season so far.    

First published on November 11, 2023 / 11:47 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.