New York launches back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination campaign

NEW YORK -- New York is launching a back-to-school vaccination effort.

The statewide #VaxToSchool campaign aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged children and will offer information to parents, and 3 million COVID tests will be sent to schools.

As part of the campaign, SOMOS Community Care will be providing COVID vaccines at the following locations and events throughout the city:

Harlem Week Children's Festival

Howard Bennet Playground

135th Street and North Side Between Lenox and 5th Ave

New York, NY 10037

Open: Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages 5+

Krab Queenz Harlem - Single Parents Back to School Giveaway

100 West 125 Street

New York, NY 10027

Open: Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 5+

Queens Borough Hall

120 -55 Queens Blvd.

Kew Gardens NY 11415

Open: Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 6 months+

Bethany Baptist Church Community Booster Event

460 Marcus Garvey Blvd

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Open: Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 5+

First Step Medical P.C.

705 East 180th Street

Bronx, NY 10457

Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: First Step Medical P.C.

Ages: 6 months to 4 years

One Hanson Place Pediatrics PLLC

1 Hanson Place

Brooklyn, NY 11243

Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: One Hanson Place Pediatrics PLLC

Ages: 6 months to 4 years

National Pediatric Center

102-11 Roosevelt Avenue

Corona, NY 11368

Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: National Pediatric Center

Ages: 6 months to 4 years

Pediatrics 2000 II Pediatric Center

3332 Broadway

New York, NY 10031

Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Pediatrics 2000 II Pediatric Center

Ages: 6 months to 4 years

For more information, visit ny.gov/vaxtoschool.