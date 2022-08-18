New York launches back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination campaign
NEW YORK -- New York is launching a back-to-school vaccination effort.
The statewide #VaxToSchool campaign aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged children and will offer information to parents, and 3 million COVID tests will be sent to schools.
As part of the campaign, SOMOS Community Care will be providing COVID vaccines at the following locations and events throughout the city:
Harlem Week Children's Festival
Howard Bennet Playground
135th Street and North Side Between Lenox and 5th Ave
New York, NY 10037
Open: Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Ages 5+
Krab Queenz Harlem - Single Parents Back to School Giveaway
100 West 125 Street
New York, NY 10027
Open: Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Ages: 5+
Queens Borough Hall
120 -55 Queens Blvd.
Kew Gardens NY 11415
Open: Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Ages: 6 months+
Bethany Baptist Church Community Booster Event
460 Marcus Garvey Blvd
Brooklyn, NY 11216
Open: Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Ages: 5+
First Step Medical P.C.
705 East 180th Street
Bronx, NY 10457
Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: First Step Medical P.C.
Ages: 6 months to 4 years
One Hanson Place Pediatrics PLLC
1 Hanson Place
Brooklyn, NY 11243
Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: One Hanson Place Pediatrics PLLC
Ages: 6 months to 4 years
National Pediatric Center
102-11 Roosevelt Avenue
Corona, NY 11368
Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: National Pediatric Center
Ages: 6 months to 4 years
Pediatrics 2000 II Pediatric Center
3332 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Pediatrics 2000 II Pediatric Center
Ages: 6 months to 4 years
For more information, visit ny.gov/vaxtoschool.
