New York University holds 190th commencement at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- The graduates from New York University's class of 2023 celebrated in center field Wednesday.

More than 26,000 family, friends, alumni, faculty and other NYU community members attended the university's 190th commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

Thirteen thousand students received undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin delivered the remarks and received an honorary Doctorate of Letters.

