New York allocating $7 million for immigrant children's legal services, Hochul announces

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is allocating millions of dollars to immigrant children.

Wednesday, Hochul stood side-by-side with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General Letitia James to announce the state will allocate $7.25 million in funding for legal services for unaccompanied immigrant children in New York.

"Going forward, these children will have the legal representation they need," Hochul said.

"No child should be alone in a courtroom," James said.

The governor says this will help 1,400 immigrant children in New York, about 250 of whom are currently detained. It comes after the Trump administration let a contract with a network of legal groups who had been doing this work nationwide expire in July.

"The refusal to renew this contract with providers who specialize in this work is nothing less than a deportation order for children as young as 5 years old," Mamdani said.

CBS News New York reached out to the White House for a response and has not yet heard back.

The governor's office says the $7 million in funding will go to legal service providers led by the Hispanic Federation.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman responded, saying, in part, "When I am governor, I will end sanctuary status across New York."