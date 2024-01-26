New York Travel & Adventure Show can help plan your next big trip; Coming to Jacob Javits Center this weekend

Plan your next trip at the New York Travel & Adventure Show

NEW YORK -- If you need help planning your next big vacation, CBS New York is a proud media partner with the New York Travel & Adventure Show coming to the Jacob Javits Center this weekend.

For more on what to expect with heard from Pauline Frommer, who will be one of the keynote speakers and the editorial director of the Frommers Guides and publisher at Frommers.com.

She also shared her top tip for saving money when planning a vacation, and advice for people who might get overwhelmed with the planning process.

The New York Travel & Adventure Show kicks off at 10 a.m. this Saturday, January 27 at the Javits Center.

CBS New York's John Elliott with be there live on the air. Click here for tickets and more information.