Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill setting maximum temperature for classrooms in New York schools

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Saturday designed to protect students and teachers in New York public schools from extreme heat.

Under the new legislation, when a classroom reaches 88 degrees, the school must relocate students and staff "where it is practical for the school district to do so."

The legislation also requires school districts to cool off classrooms when the temperature reaches 82 degrees by taking measures such as turning off overhead lights, closing window shades or blinds, turning on fans, and opening classroom windows and doors.

"Extreme heat can significantly impact a student's concentration, focus and ability to learn," Hochul said in a statement. "With this new law, we are continuing to make the health and safety of our kids and educators a top priority and ensuring that every New York student has access to the safe and comfortable learning environment they deserve."

Some opponents to the law argued that students who are forced out of hot classrooms may end up on school buses or in homes that are even hotter.

Record-breaking warmth around the world

The bill signing happened just days after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2024 will likely be the world's warmest year on record, beating the previous record set just last year.

According to the NOAA, this June was the hottest June on record, this August was the hottest August on record, and this September was the second-hottest September on record.

As temperatures continue to climb year after year, many school districts across New York are working to install air conditioning, which can cost millions of dollars.