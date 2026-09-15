Plan to do away with New York Regents exam requirement spurs debate

The New York State Board of Regents has approved a plan to begin overhauling high school graduation requirements.

It means students won't need to pass Regents exams to earn a diploma.

"It has definitely been a topic of controversy among teachers, parents, students," said John Murphy, principal of Walt Whitman High School on Long Island.

Passionate discussions are underway at the school in Huntington Station, as well as at others across the state.

"Regents have been around since the dawn of public education in New York state," Murphy said.

Starting next year, passing the Regents exams will no longer be required to earn a high school diploma.

"I've seen other people cry about the Regents, scared if they don't pass, they won't graduate," Walt Whitman senior Emely Aguilar said.

The Board of Regents now wants a revamp, to expand ways for students to demonstrate competency in a simpler, more equitable system. That system would include classroom assessments, performance-based learning, career-connected learning, internships, capstone projects, and interdisciplinary courses.

"I don't have confidence that many districts will actually maintain a high standard with these alternatives," said Hofstra University professor Alan Singer, an education policy expert.

Singer said he wonders how the state can monitor and assess, which are required by law.

Instead of pushing harder, some fear standards will be relaxed, but education activist Jeanette Deutermann calls it a victory.

"The argument is that this lowers the bar. We are just saying we don't want the standardized test to be the bar," Deutermann said.

The Regents exams will continue to be offered on an optional basis. Those who pass will receive an advanced designation on their transcripts.

"I do think it's a good measure of standardization where we have a hallmark for students to test their knowledge," senior Carlos Morales said.

The new guidelines will be adopted next June. Meanwhile, the debate continues. A 60-day public comment period will start in February.