Rangers blow early 2-goal lead, fall to Kraken for 7th loss in last 8 games

Berkly Catton scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken rallied from two goals down and beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Monday night.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 19 saves. Seattle won for the ninth time in 12 games (9-1-2).

Mika Zibanejad and Sam Carrick scored for the Rangers, and Jonathan Quick finished with 25 saves. New York lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-5-2) and fell to 5-12-4 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Catton gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead with 7:58 left in the third, knocking in a loose puck after his initial attempt was stopped by the right pad of a sprawled Quick down on the ice.

McCann added an empty-netter with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Kraken tied it with two goals in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second period.

Frederick Gaudreau sent a backhand pass from the left side near the boards to Tolvanen in front, and settled the puck and beat Quick at the 1-minute mark.

Eberle tied it at 4:27 as he fired it past Quick from the high slot for his 16th of the season.

Zibanejad scored for the Rangers 3:08 into the game. Grubauer deflected Zibanejad's initial shot wide and off the end board, and Zibanejad followed it and sent the rebound from behind the goal line back off the goalie and in for his 18th.

Carrick made it 2-0 less than 2 1/2 minutes later. After a turnover by the Kraken in the neutral zone back across the blue line, Carrick got the puck, skated into the left circle and beat Grubauer low on the blocker side.

Kraken: At New Jersey on Wednesday night in the third of a five-game trip.

Rangers: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night to finish a two-game homestand.