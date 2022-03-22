New York Public Library's "Treasures" exhibit showcases historic items from New York's past

NEW YORK -- More than six months after it opened, the New York Public Library's first ever permanent exhibition has become so popular guests are now encouraged to make reservations.

Admission is free for the exhibit called "Treasures" at the 42nd Street library.

It showcases more than 250 rare items from the library's research collections, including Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence, Malcolm X's briefcase and the very first pieces of money printed in New York in 1709. Back then, it wasn't called a dollar, it was referred to as a shilling.

The library's rare books librarian says the bills were paper comprised of handwritten text and only worth what the government deemed them to be.

"This is like separated from any value of gold or silver. This is just worth the paper it's printed on, essentially, unless the government recognizes it," New York Public Library Rare Books Librarian Kyle Triplett told CBS2.

It's one of many objects that the library says span 4,000 years of history.

CLICK HERE for how to reserve a free ticket