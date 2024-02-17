Overnight snowstorm turns Tri-State Area into a winter wonderland

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- An overnight dumping of snow left enough white powder behind for people in some areas to make the best of their Saturday.

On a cold Saturday night, folks filed into the symphony at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

"Last minute tickets! And I'm Hungarian so it's kind of like home. They're from Bulgaria, so," Sussex County resident Szilvia Cscke said.

As drivers watched for black ice as they navigated seemingly clear roadways, people were out supporting loved ones at the Miss Republica Dominicana of New Jersey pageant. Neither the cold nor snow got in their way.

"I can't miss it. My sister is in it and my sister-in-law is in it, too. I can't miss it," New Brunswick resident Johnny Costa said.

The snow didn't stop families and their furry friends from spending hours at Middlebush Park in Somerset.

"It's fun because you get to go down the slide, and when you fall, there's snow. You go, you make a snowman. It's just so fun being in the snow," Princess de la Luz said.

"Not often you can have time with the whole family. Today is the day, you know. Sometimes we gotta work, school, whatever. Today was the day. We were just having fun," Joel de la Luz said.

Over in New York, while youngsters took to lookout hill at Prospect Park, the Department of Sanitation was working hard salting and plowing. Staten Island saw up to 7 inches of snow and Coney Island, more than 9.

"One of the kids decided they wanted to have a snow day, so might as well come outside, enjoy the snow and have fun," Brooklyn mom Racheal Guerra said.

"It's cold, man. It's freezing out here," one child said.

Making the best of a winter wonderland, even when the cold starts to bite.