Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces legislation to combat congestion pricing plan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NJ lawmakers look to combat congestion pricing
NJ lawmakers look to combat congestion pricing 00:30

NEW JERSEY -- U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer is announcing new federal legislation to combat the MTA's congestion pricing plan by making transportation authorities more accountable. 

Congestion pricing would impose tolls as high as $23 on vehicles traveling into Midtown Manhattan. 

Gottheimer called the impending impact of the plan "terrible," saying it would make things more expensive for those visiting New York City and commuting to work from New Jersey and the outer boroughs. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 12:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.