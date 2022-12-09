Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces legislation to combat congestion pricing plan

NEW JERSEY -- U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer is announcing new federal legislation to combat the MTA's congestion pricing plan by making transportation authorities more accountable.

Congestion pricing would impose tolls as high as $23 on vehicles traveling into Midtown Manhattan.

Gottheimer called the impending impact of the plan "terrible," saying it would make things more expensive for those visiting New York City and commuting to work from New Jersey and the outer boroughs.