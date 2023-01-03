Watch CBS News
Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WASHINGTON -- Congressman-elect Mike Lawler says he wants congestion pricing declared null and void.

The controversial plan would charge drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District, below 60th Street.

Lawler, a Republican who will represent the 17th Congressional District, said Tuesday he wants the federal government to intervene and hold the MTA accountable.

"The MTA continually comes to the federal government for bailouts. It's crying poverty once again, and I think, frankly, if they want federal funding and support, then they need to lift congestion pricing," Lawler said.

Lawler called congestion pricing a money grab.

The MTA has said the plan could be implemented by early 2024.

