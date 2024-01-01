Watch CBS News
Tri-State Area hospitals share photos of first babies born in 2024

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As revelers across the Tri-State Area celebrated the new year Monday, parents and medical staff celebrated new life at local hospitals.

In New Jersey, the first baby born in 2024 at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick came into the world at 12:01 a.m. Little Belen Cardona, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces, was born to parents Jessica and Esteban, of Dunellen, New Jersey.

A newborn baby dressed in a sparkly white-and-gold dress lays in a hospital bassinet adorned with a "hello 2024 happy new year" sign.
Belen Cardona was the first baby born at Saint Peter's University Hospital in 2024. Saint Peter's University Hospital

At Jersey Shore University Medical Center, their first baby was born at 12:11 a.m. Maren DiMicco, also 5 pounds and 11 ounces, was born to parents Nicole and Chris, of Forked River, New Jersey. Nicole and the medical staff even enjoyed some bubbly to celebrate.

Two medical staff members pose with parents and a newborn baby in a hospital bed. One medical staff member and the mother wear novelty 2024 glasses and all four hold cups of what appears to be sparkling cider.
Maren DiMicco was the first baby born at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in 2024. Hackensack Meridian Health

In the Bronx, the first baby came in at 12:11 a.m. at Montefiore. Adam Alshawabkeh, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, was born to parents Fatima and Omar, of Morris Park.

Fatima Alshawabkeh sits in a hospital bed holding her newborn son.
Adam Alshawabkeh was the first baby born at Jack D. Weiler Hospital at Montefiore in 2024. Montefiore Medical Center

Doctors say all of the parents and babies are now resting for the new year.

