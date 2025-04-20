Watch CBS News
Brandon Nimmo does it all as Mets finish first 4-game sweep of Cardinals in 39 years

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Brandon Nimmo robbed Jordan Walker of a home run in the sixth inning and singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh as the New York Mets beat St. Louis 7-4 on Sunday for their first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in 39 years.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including a leadoff homer, and the Mets completed a four-game sweep of St. Louis at home for the first time in franchise history. The club's previous three four-game sweeps against the Cardinals came in St. Louis, the most recent in April 1986.

Juan Soto had three RBIs, including a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth that made it 7-3. New York improved to 9-1 at home and won its eighth straight meeting with the Cardinals, equaling the longest winning streak versus St. Louis in team annals.

JoJo Romero (1-2) took the loss in relief for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-9 on the road and were swept in a four-game series for the first time since June 2021 against Cincinnati at home.

After trailing 3-0, the Cardinals got a run in the sixth against starter Clay Holmes and tied it with two outs in the seventh when rookie Thomas Saggese delivered a two-run double on the first pitch from reliever José Buttó (2-0).

Lindor launched Sonny Gray's fourth pitch into the second deck in right field for his 22nd career leadoff homer and second this season.

A single by Lindor set up Soto's shallow sacrifice fly in the third, and Pete Alonso added a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

KEY MOMENT

Nimmo leaped above the left-field wall to steal a solo homer from Walker on Holmes' career-high 91st pitch, preserving a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

KEY STAT

Gray entered 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. St. Louis won his previous eight outings dating to Aug. 29, 2024.

UP NEXT

RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA) starts Monday night at Atlanta against RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55) as the Cardinals open of a three-game series. Mets RHP Tylor Megill (2-2, 1.40 ERA) faces Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (0-4, 6.65) in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals. New York eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs last year.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

