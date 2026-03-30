Bo Bichette busts out of slump, sparks Mets to win over Cardinals

Bo Bichette had a hit and drove in two runs, sparking the New York Mets to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Clay Holmes (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Devin Williams, a St. Louis native, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Carson Benge and Jorge Polanco each had two hits for the Mets. New York banged out 10 hits but stranded 11 runners.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) pitched into the sixth inning in his second career MLB start and first at Busch Stadium. Leahy gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks. He moved from the bullpen this year after starting the final game of 2025.

Alec Burleson had two hits, raising his average to .400, with an RBI. Nolan Gorman hit a solo home run after hitting one Sunday for St. Louis.

The Mets extended their lead to 4-1 with two runs in the sixth. Jared Young doubled home Brett Baty, who led off with a single, to chase Leahy. Reliever Matt Svanson loaded the bases with a hit and walk. He walked Juan Soto on four pitches before retiring Bichette on a line drive to right.

Bichette drove in his second run in the fifth. With two outs, he singled to right, scoring Benge. The hit ended a 10 at-bat slump.

Francisco Lindor led off the game with a triple to the wall in right-center field and scored on Bichette's ground out to second. Playing 160 games last season, Lindor did not have a triple.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante will face Mets RHP Kodai Senga in the second of a three-games series Tuesday.