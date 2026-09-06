Bo Bichette's 3-run home run in 8th inning lifts Mets over Giants

Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning after an intentional walk to Juan Soto, and the New York Mets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Brett Baty opened the inning by hitting his second career pinch-hit homer when his drive off Carson Seymour (0-2) cleared the left-field fence by a few feet. A.J. Ewing followed with a single and was sacrificed to second by Luis Torrens.

After right fielder Jung Hoo Lee made a sliding catch on Francisco Lindor's sinking liner, the Giants intentionally walked Soto after Seymour threw two pitches out of the strike zone. Bichette then hammered an 0-1 slider into the left-field seats for his 16th homer.

Tobias Myers (1-2) stranded a runner in the eighth for his first win with the Mets after being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse before the game. Kodai Senga pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six chances.

New York starter Christian Scott lasted 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander permitted three of his four hits in the fourth, when the Giants went ahead on Lee's bloop single that scored two runs.

San Francisco rookie César Perdomo held the Mets to three singles in six innings during an impressive first big league start.

Perdomo gave up a one-out single to Soto before ending the first with strikeouts of Bichette and rookie Carson Benge. The left-hander stranded a runner by getting Soto on a popup to end the third.

The 24-year-old Perdomo completed his outing by retiring Soto on a double-play grounder after walking Lindor.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (8-8, 4.21 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (6-9, 3.97) on Monday in San Francisco.

Mets RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 3.60 ERA) will be recalled from the minors to make his sixth major league start and first this season Monday in Miami. RHP Eury Pérez (7-10, 3.72) goes for the Marlins.