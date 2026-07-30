Luis Robert delivers big 2-run single in 8th, leading Mets to win over Marlins

Luis Robert Jr. had a two-run single to cap an eighth-inning rally in the New York Mets' 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Bo Bichette doubled off Michael Petersen (1-2) with two outs, and Carson Benge singled and swiped second to set up Robert's hit - just his fourth in 29 at-bats since he returned to the Mets on July 20 following a three-month stint on the injured list.

Brooks Raley (5-2), an impending free agent who is a candidate to be traded by the last-place Mets before the deadline Monday, got five outs in the seventh and eighth.

Devin Williams earned his 16th save by working around Heriberto Hernandez's leadoff walk in the ninth.

Francisco Lindor laced a run-scoring single in the sixth for the Mets, who have won four of five -- just the third time in the last two months they've won at least four times in a five-game span.

Kyle Stowers and Jakob Marsee each went deep for the Marlins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Miami, which lost 12 straight prior to sweeping Philadelphia this week, slipped 2 1/2 games behind the idle Phillies and Arizona, who occupy the final two NL playoff spots.

Mets starter Nolan McLean gave up two runs and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer 10 times in his last 11 starts.

The Marlins' Eury Pérez allowed two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts in six innings. He didn't allow a hit until Marcus Semien singled with two outs in the fifth.

Up next

Marlins RHP Janson Junk (4-6, 4.89 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Freddy Peralta (5-9, 4.99 ERA) on Friday night in what will likely be his final start for New York.