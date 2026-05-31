Juan Soto's grand slam puts the finishing touches on Mets' sweep of Marlins

Juan Soto hit a grand slam, Carson Benge launched his first leadoff homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Marcus Semien had a two-run homer and Luis Torrens laced a two-run single as the Mets matched a season high with their fourth consecutive victory. New York scored 25 runs in the series after totaling two last weekend while getting swept in three games at Miami.

Benge, making his 22nd start atop the batting order, became the first Mets rookie to homer leading off a game since Kirk Nieuwenhuis against Tampa Bay on June 14, 2012.

Soto, Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette also have leadoff homers this season for the Mets, making them the third team to have four players accomplish the feat prior to its 60th game. The others were Tampa Bay in 2007 and the New York Yankees last year, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Semien hit a two-run homer in the second, Torrens added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth and Soto hit his third career slam to cap a five-run sixth as the Mets inched past the Marlins into fourth place in the NL East.

It was New York's first grand slam this season. Soto has 13 homers, including seven in his past 10 games and nine in his last 15.

Nolan McLean (3-4) allowed one run but walked a career-high five over five laborious innings. The rookie right-hander has a 9.00 ERA with nine walks in his last three starts after opening the season with a 2.92 ERA and 15 walks in his first nine outings.

David Peterson, demoted to the bullpen this week, gave up one hit in four innings for his first regular-season save in the majors.

Owen Caissie had an RBI double in the fourth for the Marlins, who have lost five in a row and finished 11-18 in May.

John King (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs in 1 2/3 innings as an opener for the Marlins, who used seven pitchers after scheduled starter Janson Junk was placed on the injured list with right shin inflammation.

Third baseman Javier Sanoja pitched a perfect eighth.

Up next

Marlins: Continue a nine-game trip Monday, when RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 4.66 ERA) starts against RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62) and the Washington Nationals.

Mets: RHP Austin Warren (1-1, 1.40 ERA) will open a bullpen game Monday night, when New York begins a six-game West Coast trip against RHP Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.78) and the Seattle Mariners.