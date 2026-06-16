Early 3-run homer spoils Kodai Senga's return to the mound as Mets fall to Reds

Sal Stewart hit a three-run homer and Spencer Steer added a solo shot during a four-run first inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the New York Mets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Mark Vientos had a two-run homer in the sixth for New York, his first career pinch-hit home run.

Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, reinstated from the injured list before the game, allowed four earned runs in four innings with four walks and five strikeouts in his first start since April 26.

The Mets brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth but Tony Santillan got A.J. Ewing to ground out for his fourth save.

The Mets, who lost 12-0 in Monday's series opener, dug themselves another hole.

Senga (0-5) began the game with back-to-back walks followed by Stewart's homer to put the Reds ahead 3-0. It was Stewart's team-leading 14th of the season. With two outs, Steer hit a solo shot to make it 4-0.

Bo Bichette's RBI single put the Mets on the board in the third. They left the bases loaded in both the third and fourth against Brady Singer (3-6), who allowed one run on three hits in five innings.

Edwin Arroyo doubled and scored on Stewart's single to extend the Reds' lead to 5-1 in the fifth.

Vientos' two-run homer came off lefty Sam Moll and reached the second deck of the left-field bleachers to cut the Mets' deficit to 5-3.

New York had runners on first and second with no outs in the eighth but Tejay Antone retired the next three batters.

The Mets used their second and final ABS challenge in the top of the second inning when a called third strike on Marcus Semien was confirmed for the final out. Francisco Alvarez also lost a challenge during the Reds' second at-bat of the game.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected after JJ Bleday walked in the seventh. Mendoza appeared to exchange words with plate umpire Carlos Torres from the dugout.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.01 ERA) will face LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.21) in Wednesday's series finale.