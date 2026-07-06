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Luis Torrens' 2-run double in the 10th lifts Mets to four-game split against Braves

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

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Luis Torrens doubled in two runs with two outs in the 10th inning and the last-place New York Mets beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Monday night to split the four-game series.

Torrens' double to left field drove in Bo Bichette, who opened the inning on second base as the designated runner, and Jared Young, for a 7-5 lead. Young was hit by a pitch by Braves rookie right-hander Owen Murphy (0-1) in his major league debut. Murphy, 22, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game.

Matt Olson hit two homers for Atlanta, including a game-tying two-run shot in the ninth.

Mets right-hander Luke Weaver gave up a run-scoring double to Michael Harris II in the 10th, but earned his first save.

Juan Soto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Braves All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the ninth to give New York a 5-3 lead.

Mets closer Devin Williams blew the lead without recording an out. Ozzie Albies doubled to lead off the ninth and scored on Olson's opposite-field homer to left field to tie the game. Brooks Raley (3-3) recorded the final out in the ninth.

Carson Benge had two hits, including a homer, for New York.

Reynaldo López gave up one run in five innings for Atlanta. Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Mets opens a three-game home series against Kansas City on Tuesday night. RHP Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.20 ERA), who pitched for the Mets in his first seven seasons, is expected to start for the Royals. The Mets haven't named a starter.

Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 3.68) is expected to face RHP Paul Skenes (6-8, 3.62) when Atlanta opens a series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

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