Eduardo Rodriguez mows down hapless Mets as Diamondbacks take series

Eduardo Rodriguez came within two outs of his first major league complete game, Ryan Waldschmidt had his first three big league RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the hapless New York Mets 5-1 on Sunday.

Rodriguez (4-0) took a no-hit bud into the sixth inning and allowed four hits in 8 1/3 innings, earning an standing ovation as he walked off the field following Mark Vientos' bloop single. Rodriguez struck out four and walked three.

The last-place Mets opened their nine-game road trip 5-2 and closed it with a thud.

New York had four hits - 12 in the three-game series - and three errors, dropping to 15-25. Third baseman Andy Ibáñez had two throwing errors, the second setting up Ketel Marte's two-run triple in the sixth inning that put Arizona up 5-1.

Slugger Juan Soto went 0 for 3 and finished the trip 4 for 33 with two RBIs. Soto and Bo Bichette were 0 for 20 in the series.

Rodriguez has been stellar to start his third season in Arizona, pitching seven scoreless innings against the Padres his last start.

The left-hander didn't allow a baserunner until walking Soto opening the fourth inning and no hits until Carson Benge's bloop single with one out in the sixth. Luis Torrens followed with a run-scoring double just inside the line in right.

Rodriguez had never pitched into the ninth inning in the major leagues.

Waldschmidt had a pinch single in his first big league at-bat on Friday and had eight putouts in center on Saturday, most in a first big league start in Diamondbacks history.

Waldschmidt continued his trend of firsts with his double to the gap off Tobias Myers in the second inning after Mets opener Huascar Brazobán (2-1) walked the first two batters. Waldschmidt added a bloop RBI single in the sixth.

Up next

RHP Freddy Peralta (2-3, 3.12 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series against Detroit on Tuesday. RHP Michael Soroka (4-2, 4.14) starts the opener of Arizona's three-game series at Texas on Monday.