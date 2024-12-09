Knicks stay hot, get balanced scoring in win over Raptors

TORONTO -- Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a one-game absence with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Brunson had 20 points and 11 assists and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 113-108 on Monday night for their fifth win in six games.

Towns broke a tie by scoring a layup with 36 seconds left in the game, then sealed the win by making a 3-pointer on New York's next possession.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points as the Knicks won their fifth straight meeting with the Raptors. OG Anunoby added 14 points against his former team and Josh Hart had 10.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left midway through the third quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot.

Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture and has worn protective glasses since returning Nov. 21. Toronto went 2-9 without the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.

RJ Barrett scored 30 points for Toronto, and Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: Towns returned after sitting out Saturday's loss to Detroit because of a sore right knee. Guard Cam Payne (left elbow) also returned for the Knicks.

Raptors: Rookie guard Ja'Kobe Walter matched his career high by scoring 14 points in the first half. Walter finished with 19 points.

KEY MOMENT

Barnes was injured when he landed on Towns while battling for a defensive rebound with 6:47 left in the third. Barnes scored 15 points in 23 minutes before exiting.

KEY STAT

Towns made only one of his first four attempts from long range before making the decisive 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

New York hosts Atlanta in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Toronto's next game is Thursday at Miami.