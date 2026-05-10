Knicks fans are reveling in the return trip to the Eastern Conference finals

The New York Knicks are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals -- and their fans are loving every minute of it.

More than 10,000 were on hand Sunday at the official watch party at Madison Square Garden. It was the best seat in town if you couldn't make the trek to Philadelphia, where the Knicks clobbered the 76ers 144-114 to complete a four-game sweep.

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson reacts after a basket during the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Knicks will now get a bit of a break before they take on the winner of the series between Detroit and Cleveland. The Pistons currently lead 2-1, with Game 4 set for Monday night in Cleveland.

For Brandon Guerrs, his long-term investment in the Knicks is finally paying off.

"I've watched every game consistently since 2019. I haven't missed one game," Guerrs said. "I'll be proud of myself for sticking through it, you know?"

It has certainly been a long time coming for many of the die-hard fans who have stuck it out through the good times and those very dark years. Last year, also as the No. 3 seed, the Knicks lost the first two games at home to Indiana in the East finals before falling in six games. They last appeared in the NBA Finals in 1999.

"I've been through a lot. I'm glad he doesn't have to suffer as much as I did and hopefully we will get to remember this season forever," one father said.

"Let's not get too ahead of it, but this is the year!" one fan said.

The Knicks last won the NBA championship in 1973.