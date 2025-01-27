Knicks' blazing offense puts 7 in double figures in rout of surging Grizzlies

NEW YORK -- Mikal Bridges had 28 points, six assists and five rebounds, and the New York Knicks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies' six-game winning streak with a resounding 143-106 win on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson had 20 points and six assists for the Knicks, who scored 143 points for the second straight game and won their fourth straight. New York (31-16) won for the 16th time in its past 22 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis, and Desmond Bane chipped in 16. The Grizzlies fell for just the fourth time in 18 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

TAKEAWAYS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies lead the NBA in points per game (123.5) yet could not overcome a web of turnovers. Memphis turned the ball over 26 times -- 19 over the first three quarters -- and the Knicks had a 36-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

Knicks: Not only did Bridges lead New York offensively, but he also shut down Memphis superstar guard Ja Morant. With Bridges hounding him, Morant had just 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting and Memphis was outscored by 41 points when he was in the game.

KEY MOMENT

Brunson picked up his fourth personal foul with 2:10 left in the first half, and Jaylen Wells knocked down both free throws, cutting New York's lead to 53-50. But the Knicks closed the second quarter with a 7-2 run with Brunson on the bench that ballooned to 14-2 after halftime. New York outscored Memphis 42-32 in the third quarter and 83-54 in the second half.

KEY STAT

The Knicks scored 143 points in 48 minutes for the second straight game after not doing so in a non-overtime game in 45 years.

UP NEXT

The Knicks host Denver on Wednesday. The Grizzlies host Houston on Thursday.