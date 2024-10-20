Jets give up 31 unanswered points, suffer demoralizing loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in his Pittsburgh debut to lead the Steelers to a 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old Wilson, who spent the first six weeks watching from the sideline while recovering from a calf injury, validated head coach Mike Tomlin's decision to turn to the nine-time Pro Bowler over Justin Fields, who was steady if not always spectacular in Wilson's absence.

Though he's not quite in the "Let Russ Cook" era of his prime, Wilson looked more than capable while overcoming a sluggish start to pass for 264 yards, including scores to George Pickens and Van Jefferson as Pittsburgh (5-2) won its second straight in front of a packed Acrisure Stadium crowd that included Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

New York's retooled offense -- which now includes Davante Adams, who was reunited with Rodgers earlier this week after being acquired in a trade with Las Vegas -- couldn't keep up as the Jets (2-5) dropped their fourth consecutive game, including an 0-2 mark under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Rodgers passed for 276 yards with a touchdown and connected with Adams three times for 30 yards, but was also intercepted twice by Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop and the Steelers turned those into game-turning scores.

The Jets were in control early, racing to a 15-6 lead and had a chance to extend it late in the first half when Bishop stepped in front of Rodgers' pass intended for Garrett Wilson at midfield for his first career interception.

Russell Wilson led Pittsburgh 54 yards in 48 seconds, the last 11 on a lob to Pickens in the back corner of the end zone to give the Steelers momentum heading into halftime.

Chris Boswell kicked the third of three field goals midway through the third quarter to put the Steelers in front.