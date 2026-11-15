Geno Smith injured twice as Jets' offense sputters yet again in loss to Bills

Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to DJ Moore, and the Buffalo Bills pulled away from the New York Jets for a 31-12 victory Sunday that has them off to their best start in 35 years.

James Cook had a 74-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win and put the Bills at 8-1 for the first time since 1991, when they began 10-1 on the way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith left with an ankle injury in the third quarter after missing a series while being evaluated for a head injury at the end of the first half. Rookie Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut while filling in.

But with what appeared to be at least half the crowd at MetLife Stadium decked out in blue, white and red Bills gear, the Jets (2-8) managed just four field goals by Jason Sanders while dropping their fifth straight.

Joe Brady, off to the best start by a Bills coach in his first season, joined Jim Caldwell (7-0, Colts, 2009) and Herman Edwards (5-0, Jets, 2001) as the only NFL coaches to win their first five road games in their first season.

It wasn't a huge statistical game for Allen, who went 11 of 21 for 196 yards with the TD and an interception - just the Jets' second this season - and ran for 5 yards, including two scoring runs. But Buffalo didn't need it against New York. Kyle Allen came in with less than two minutes left.

Cook had 157 yards and the long score on 18 carries.

Aaron Glenn will have to see how Smith's ankle feels to determine who his quarterback will be when the Jets play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday. Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and ran three times for 26 yards.

Allen pushed forward for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bills up 7-0 with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.

Sanders' 41-yard field goal got the Jets on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Tyler Bass followed with a 37-yarder on the Bills' next possession to make it 10-3.

Smith leaves for the first time

The Jets, who entered having been outscored 107-9 in the final two minutes of the first half in 26 games with Glenn as coach, had a promising drive just before halftime - but had to settle for a field goal.

On third-and-4 from the 9, Smith threw a jump pass toward the end zone that fell incomplete. But Terrel Bernard smacked into Smith with his right shoulder as the quarterback was in the air. Smith was on his back for a few minutes and looked at by trainers before heading to the injury tent.

With Smith out, Glenn opted to have Sanders kick a 27-yarder on fourth down to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, opened the second half for the Jets in Smith's place and led a scoring drive capped by Sanders' 22-yarder that made it 10-9.

Allen came right back and connected with Dalton Kincaid for 54 yards and the quarterback ran it in from a yard out three plays later to make it 17-9.

Smith leaves again

With Smith back in, Sanders kicked a 48-yarder. But Allen's 45-yard TD pas to Moore put the Bills up 24-12.

Klubnik returned for the next possession as Smith headed to the injury tent with an ankle injury. He was ruled out a few minutes later.

Klubnik was intercepted by Davison Igbinosun, but the Bills rookie cornerback had the ball punched out by Jeremy Ruckert and Josh Myers recovered for the Jets. But New York couldn't take advantage of the second chance, punting a few minutes later.

Klubnik was moving the offense later, but on first-and-10 from the Bills 23, Garrett Wilson caught a short pass and tried to lateral it to Kenyon Sadiq. But Sadiq had to reach and couldn't handle it, and Kaleb Elams-Orr recovered for Buffalo.

Allen handed off on first down to Cook, who zipped down the right sideline for 74 yards to make it 31-12.

Injuries

Bills: CB Dee Alford left in the second half with a concussion after being evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return in the second quarter. ... LB Dorian Williams injured a calf in the fourth quarter.

Jets: Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. injured an ankle on New York's first offensive play. ... LG Dylan Parham hurt a knee early in the second quarter.

Up next

Bills: Host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

Jets: Head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next Sunday.