David Rittich stops breakaway, penalty shot, everything else as Islanders blank Rangers

David Rittich made 27 saves for his ninth career shutout, Anders Lee scored less than a minute into the game, and the New York Islanders blanked the New York Rangers 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lee's unassisted goal 58 seconds in extended his point streak to five games as the Islanders won their second straight. Simon Holmstrom added an empty-netter with 16 seconds left in the game.

The Islanders' Bo Horvat returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a lower-body injury.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves but the Rangers were shut out for the eighth time this season.

Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy turned the puck over behind Shesterkin, allowing Lee to capitalize for his 10th goal of the season.

Rittich denied Will Cuylle on a two-on-one opportunity midway through the first period to preserve the one-goal advantage. He also stopped Artemi Panarin on a breakaway in the second to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard.

Soucy was awarded a penalty shot after Cal Ritchie slashed him on a breakaway, but Rittich turned aside the attempt in the third period.

The Islanders went 0 for 5 on the power play.

The Islanders placed starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin on injured reserve before the game, but the Russian netminder is expected to travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip to close out the calendar year.

Up next

Rangers: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Islanders: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday to open a two-game road trip.