New York International Auto Show returns for the first time since pandemic began

NEW YORK - The New York International Auto Show is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul helped kick off the show's return Wednesday morning.

"When the Javits Center is back, when the Auto Show is back, that is the clearest sign that New York is back. So lets give a round of applause to everyone who held on through some really touch times," Hochul said.

Hochul applauded the electric vehicle industry, announcing that by 2035 all new vehicles sold in the state will be zero emmission.

She says the state is investing $1 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure, including installing electric charging stations at LaGuardia Airport.

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public Friday.

