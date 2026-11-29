Xavier Gipson scored two touchdowns Sunday, the second being a go-ahead 67-yard punt return midway through the fourth quarter to fuel the New York Giants' rally for a 34-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

It was New York's first punt return for a score since Dec. 31, 2023. Gipson, who joined the team earlier this month, also scored on a 49-yard run in the first half after scoring only three times in his 3 1/2 pro seasons. He now has five career TDs.

The Giants (7-3-1) erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure their fourth win in five games to stay atop the NFC East.

J.J. McCarthy had another solid game, going 13 of 22 for 268 yards with one TD pass and one interception.

Malachi Fields had the best game of his rookie season, catching four passes for 140 yards including a 25-yard TD reception that gave New York a 13-7 lead in the first half. Cam Skattebo finished with 13 carries for 53 yards.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson made his first start in nearly two years and his rushing ability helped open up the lanes for Jonathan Taylor, who had 21 carries for 133 yards and two scores. Taylor topped the 100-yard mark for the first time in 19 games, going back to his 244-yard, three touchdown performance in Berlin last November.

Richardson also had a solid game. He finished 14 of 25 with 198 yards and one interception while rushing 13 times for 53 yards and one TD. The Colts (3-9) matched their season-high scoring total but still lost for the seventh time in eight weeks.

New York changed the momentum of the game quickly in the fourth quarter.

Richardson's 1-yard plunge gave Indy a 30-20 lead with 13:53 to play, but McCarthy answered by marching the Giants 65 yards in seven plays with Jameis Winston capping the drive with a 1-yard TD run to make it 30-27.

The Giants defense then forced a punt and as Rigoberto Sanchez's leg hit two players, sending him to the ground, Gipson found an open lane and sprinted to the end zone to make it 34-30 with 6:48 to play.

Taylor started the scoring with a 30-yard TD run on the Colts second offensive play. The Giants then settled for two field goals before McCarthy fooled Indy's defense by throwing to a wide-open Fields on fourth-and-2.

Spencer Shrader answered with a 49-yard field goal to get the Colts within 13-10, but Gipson's end around extended the Giants lead to 20-10. Shrader then made a 38-yard field goal, Taylor scored on a 32-yard run and Shrader's 44-yard field goal gave the Colts a 23-20 halftime lead.

Injuries

Giants: Cornerback Colton Hood left in the second half with an ankle injury, and Tyler Nubin left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. RB Cam Skattebo was seen limping on the sideline late in the fourth.

Colts: Defensive end Arden Key also left in the second half with a calf injury.

Up next

Giants: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Colts: bye week.