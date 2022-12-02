2 Long Island men charged in ghost gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK -- New York authorities have broken up a ghost gun trafficking ring.

Attorney General Letitia James announced a 438-count indictment Thursday.

Three people are charged with illegally selling 47 guns. Those weapons include ghost guns that were shipped to New York from Pennsylvania from online retailers.

Two of the three men arrested are from Suffolk County -- 26-year-old Devon Smith-Martin and 46-year-old Fritz Pierre-Louis. The third, 26-year-old Hakeem Soloman, is from South Carolina.

The takedown was the result of a six-month joint investigation involving several agencies, including the NYPD and the DEA.