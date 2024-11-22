New York state ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits starts in December

NEW YORK — New York state is banning the retail sale of pets starting next month.

The law will go into effect Dec. 15 and applies to dogs, cats and rabbits. It will still be legal to adopt pets through humane societies, animal rescues and licensed breeders.

The "Puppy Mill Pipeline Act" is state's effort to stop abusive breeders and the so-called puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline.

"I've been in some of these puppy mills, and it's haunting still to this day to see how these animals were kept, and it is so unfair to the buyer of these animals that's trying to get a family pet," Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

The attorney general's office will be enforcing the law. Stores will face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

Ban follows civil lawsuit against Long Island pet stores accused of selling sick puppies

This ban comes after heartbroken puppy owners brought a civil lawsuit against two Long Island locations of the pet store chain Shake A Paw, saying they were sold sick puppies and denied reimbursement for veterinary bills.

Back in 2021, Attorney General Letitia James said they launched the investigation into the matter after receiving about 100 complaints.

Shake A Paw agreed to pay customers $300,000 in restitution.

Erin Laxon was among the pet owners involved in the lawsuit. She bought a chihuahua-dachshund mix at Shake A Law's Lynbrook store in 2020 and says he became ill immediately. The puppy was treated for respiratory illness, but sadly succumbed to pneumonia.

"It's really nice to know that other people wont be sold sick puppies the way that I was," Laxon said.

Critics say the new law will harm reputable businesses, but Libby Post with the New York State Animal Protection Federation argues, "These stores can rebrand as humane pet supply stores, invite in shelters and rescues to do adoption events."