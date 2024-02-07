Shake A Paw NY trial begins; Dog owners claim they were sold sick puppies

Trial against L.I. pet store accused of selling sick puppies gets underway

MINEOLA, N.Y. - The trial against a Long Island pet store is underway.

Devastated dog owners claim they were unlawfully and deceptively sold sick puppies, then asked for - but were denied - reimbursement for costly veterinarian bills.

The attorney general claims dozens of puppies suffered and died of respiratory illnesses.

Thirty-three emotional dog lovers have begun giving heart-wrenching testimony inside state supreme court in Mineola concerning sick puppies they say they bought from a Long Island pet store, claiming their puppies died days or weeks later.

Meghan Huber lost her Shih Tzu, named Mei Mei. Erin Laxton's puppy Merlin died of pneumonia. Once the trial ends, victims will go public.

"We began our investigation into this matter after receiving about 100 complaints," Attorney General Letitia James said back in 2021.

James is bringing suit against Shake A Paw of Lynbrook and Hicksville, alleging it falsely advertised sick pets as healthy, fabricated health certificates and violated the state's pet lemon law.

"Imagine a child falling in love with a puppy, and then the anxiety as the puppy sickens," James said.

Solmaria Martinez said she brought her young daughter in to look at puppies, then learned of the allegations.

"If we were ever to get a puppy, it would definitely not be in this place," Martinez said.

"Why would anybody who is in the puppy business deliberately sell someone a sick puppy?" Shake A Paw NY attorney Richard Hamburger said.

Shake A Paw NY is adamant it has never knowingly sold a sick puppy, misrepresented the pedigree or breeder, and has thousands of loyal customers.

"Crazy theory that the attorney general has that consumers are being deceived by the store because they are selling puppies that, later on, get sick. A tiny percentage," Hamburger said.

Patrons said they demand guarantees and love.

"Every animal should be checked and certified by a veterinarian saying that they are healthy when they leave the building," Lybrook pet owner Suzanne Scale said.

The Shake A Paw NY trial got off to a shaky start due to paperwork snafus within the attorney general's office. The trial, which is seeking restitution for victims, is expected to last four days.

Shake A Paw says during trial, it will prove the pet store is in full compliance with laws and regulations.