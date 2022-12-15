Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation aimed at ending puppy mill pipeline

NEW YORK -- Dogs, cats and rabbits can no longer be sold at retail pet stores in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the new law Thursday aimed at ending the puppy mill pipeline and abusive breeders.

The governor says often, animals sold in pet stores have health issues resulting from poor breeding.

Pet stores will now be allowed to charge shelters to rent use of their stores for adoptions.

The legislation takes effect in 2024.