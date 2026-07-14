New York enacts nation's first statewide moratorium on data centers

New York is the first state in the nation to enact a moratorium on data centers, pausing construction on new facilities for one year.

An executive order by Gov. Kathy Hochul bans state lawmakers from approving environmental permits for hyperscale data centers. Hochul said Tuesday the pause will give lawmakers time to create a framework to protect residents and the environment.

Hyperscale data centers contain thousands of computer servers and typically use 50 or more megawatts of power to operate. They also require a steady supply of water to keep cool.

"As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it's my responsibility to take action and lead," Hochul said.

The order comes as the state is experiencing unprecedented growth in the demand for data center development driven by AI and other computing operations, according to the governor's office.

"New York will lead the way in creating the strongest standards in the nation for data center development, ensuring that when companies succeed because of New York, New Yorkers succeed too," Hochul said.

The Department of Public Service will create the guidelines for centers to ensure new facilities meet consistent standards. Hochul said this will take up to a year, prompting the moratorium.

Once state officials finalize the standards, the ban will be lifted.