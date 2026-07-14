Cyclosporiasis cases in New York keep climbing as illness is reported in at 31 states

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in the state of New York keeps growing.

The latest numbers from the state Department of Health shows 517 cases statewide, including 273 in New York City. By way of comparison, there were 500-700 cases statewide all year in 2024 and 2025, health officials said.

New Jersey is reporting at least 33 cases.

New cases have been reported in at least 31 states. Michigan has been hit particularly hard, with more than 3,300.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

The intestinal illness is caused by eating contaminated produce. While it's rarely fatal, symptoms can last for weeks. Those symptoms include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

People are urged to thoroughly wash all fresh produce under running water before eating, cutting or cooking them. Cooking to 158 degrees kills Cyclospora. People are also urged to wash their hands before handling fresh fruit and vegetables.

Infection from person-to-person is considered unlikely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is working alongside the Food and Drug Administration and state health departments to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

Officials in New York say there's no evidence of a single, multistate Cyclospora outbreak that links all the cases nationally.

Here's more information from the New York DOH.