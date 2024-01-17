New York City temperatures fall well below freezing Wednesday, causing black ice and health concerns

NEW YORK -- New York City and the surrounding area woke up to freezing cold temperatures Wednesday morning.

Any snow or slush left on the ground from Monday's storm quickly froze over, causing black ice concerns on streets and sidewalks.

Temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing, with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

New York City public schools are open Wednesday, but several New Jersey schools have delayed openings.

Read More: Hundreds of asylum seekers wait in the snow for New York City shelter assignments

A "code blue" has been activated in the city, meaning shelters will be open 24 hours, along with other warming centers.

CBS New York's Tony Sadiku caught up with people Wednesday morning around Columbus Circle. He found a group from New York Road Runners getting ready for a chilly jog.

"The cold doesn't scare me at all, I'm actually originally from Finland. So this is nothing," one woman said.

Meanwhile, CBS New York's Christina Fan was in Mobile 2 checking on road conditions in New Jersey.

She spoke with one driver who stopped to pump up his tires at a Wawa in North Bergen.

"I noticed that I had low air pressure because the temperature drop, so I just came to fill it up just to be safe," he said.

Read More: Expert offers tips on how to protect your home in winter weather

"I live in Mahwah so around here it's really not that bad, in Mahwah it was bad," said another person. "If you go like 30 miles an hour, you'll start sliding. It was that bad."

"Yesterday on Tonelle, especially down there, it wasn't even plowed or anything. And then the day before, I actually slipped on some black ice," another person added.

See our Winter Survival Guide and stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast.