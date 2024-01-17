Weather

First Alert Weather: Highs below freezing, wind chills in teens

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Frigid morning with single digit wind chills. Mostly sunny and still very cold this afternoon. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Tonight: Frigid again with single digit wind chills.

Tomorrow: Still cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, especially N&W. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Yellow Alert for snow likely with light accumulations. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the 20s.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:18 AM EST

