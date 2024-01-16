Expert offers tips on how to protect your home in winter weather

Expert offers tips on how to protect your home in cold temperatures

NEW YORK -- Rough winter weather has brought below-freezing temperatures to the Tri-State Area.

From chilly drafts to freezing pipes, you want to make sure your home is protected.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado brings us tips homeowners should keep in mind to prevent disaster.

"We've seen damage go into the tens of thousands of dollars in just an hour," said Chris Petri, with Petri Plumbing and Heating.

Petri is talking about the costly impact frozen pipes can have on homeowners once they burst.

"This little bubble, when the water froze, it expanded. It created this cut here in the pipe. There was no leak in this pipe once it was frozen, but once it thawed, now it's a constant flow of water released into the home," he said.

Dealing with the aftermath of burst pipes can be a headache, so how do you prevent your pipes from freezing in the first place?

"What leads homeowners to have frozen pipes the most is a lack of preventive maintenance," Petri said.

Petri says when temps drop below freezing, their call volume typically increases by 200%. One of their most common calls is for pipes that have burst, which he says typically happens when homeowners do not drain their outdoor water lines.

Other preventative measures Petri advises homeowners to take include:

Double-checking your heating system to make sure your heat is working,

Insulating your water pipes,

Making sure the heat in your home is circulating; open up doors and cabinets to keep heat balanced,

And keep a faucet running; even if it's just a slow drip, Petri says it can make a big difference as water is less likely to freeze if it is moving.

Another important tip for keeping your home warm -- check for drafts.

"Check for drafts before the cold weather sets in, and once it does, try to seal it up with anything you have -- putting a nice blanket on top of it ... seal the air from coming inside the home and also from your heat escaping the home," Petri said.

A good way to check if your window or door has a draft -- lay a tissue down in front of it, and if it moves, you know you have air coming through.