Some New York City school students, parents call for end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for after-school activities

NEW YORK -- Some New York City public school students and their parents say it's time to get rid of certain vaccination requirements, especially the ones for after-school activities.

As CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, if you're in class, no vaccine is necessary, but after school, things change.

"I am unvaccinated, and I can't go out for any sports," 14-year-old Olivia Browne said.

The 10th grader says the rules simply aren't fair.

"And also, it's hard because I don't want to be treated differently because of my views on the vaccine," she said.

But the Department of Education says, "Vaccinations are still required to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities including high-risk PSAL sports."

Parents and students protested outside of DOE headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

"The problem is the kids can go into school unvaccinated, but then for after-school programs, they have to be vaccinated, which makes no sense because it's not like COVID-19 turns off during the school day and then turns on for after school," parent Mawuli Olivierre said.

Ron Naclerio coaches basketball at Cardozo High in Queens.

"I know there are kids who have lost scholarships 'cause they haven't been seen, and I also know kids that moved out of New York City to go to Long Island, New Jersey," he said.

The DOE high-risk sports include volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, stunt, rugby and football.

"I think it's very important to get vaccinated for sports because contact sports, for example, you're hitting each other, you're right on top of each other," said Joe Giambra, a sophomore football player.

Brennan spoke to some members of the Xavier High School football team, a private school. They feel a vaccination mandate does make sense with COVID still lingering.

"It has slowed down over the past two years, but it, you never know, it can spike up again," said Max Wyckoff, a sophomore football player.

"It just makes a big difference because you're always around a bunch of people, so I think it's really important to get vaccinated," high school football player Nick Mackenzie said.

CBS2 asked the health department about the reason for the differences in the various mandates. They only responded in a statement saying that their goal is to keep all students safe.