New York City school bus service could be disrupted starting Monday due to contract dispute

New York City school bus companies are threatening to shut down by the end of the week over an ongoing contract dispute.

These companies collectively transport about 150,000 students every day, including 68,000 students who have disabilities, are in temporary housing or are in foster care.

"The kids are suffering"

Without a deal, driver layoffs and service disruptions for the city's yellow school buses could begin Monday.

A contract extension was agreed to by vendors and the city, but the city's Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) has yet to sign off on it. We're told the panel is holding off for a better contract for students that also includes protections for drivers and transportation staff.

The union representing drivers is on board.

"As a parent first, to us, of course, we transport the most precious cargo, and that's what we care for, but we also gotta think about those who are driving the bus and attending to the children," Amalgamated Transit Union President Tomas Fret said.

Members of the Legislative Committee for District 75 say they also want a better contract for the students.

"My son's bus never shows up," committee member Tamara Farrell said. "This 45-year-old bus contract, it's not working."

She added, "It's about what the kids need. The kids are suffering."

NYC Public Schools releases emergency plan for potential disruptions

"It's not about the contracts to better them as employees, it's contracts that we need that are sufficient and are equal for our kids," parent Ashley Mulero said.

Mulero has two kids in public school, including her 6-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum and nonverbal.

"It's very difficult. I can't be in two schools at the same time," she said.

CBS News New York reached out to PEP and has not heard back, and at an event Tuesday morning, the schools chancellor dodged our questions.

New York City Public Schools released an emergency plan where impacted families would receive OMNY cards and prepaid ride-share options.

The next PEP meeting is Wednesday. In the meantime, the schools chancellor says the city is working on alternative transportation services.