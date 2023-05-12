New York City will use public school facilities to house asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- As Title 42 comes to an end, we're learning asylum seekers bused to New York City from the border will be housed in public school facilities, possibly as early as Friday night.

A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams confirmed to CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer the city is so desperate for space that it has prepared the gym at the P.S. 188 Michael E. Berdy school in Coney Island to begin housing asylum seekers arriving after the expiration of Title 42.

"Our intention is to use the gym to house single men and adult families," the spokesman said, adding that things could change. "We don't know who will be on the buses arriving in the city. If there are, say, 1,000 families with children, our plans could change."

Related stories:

As CBS2's Naveen Dhaliwal reports, an email went out to parents Friday morning informing them that the school will be the latest location for asylum seekers coming into the city.

CBS2 obtained that email, which states the school began taking into families as of Thursday night. It says those families are using the standalone gym for a short-term basis to house individuals and families seeking asylum.

School officials say their presence will not impact school operations nor will the families have access to any other part of the school where students or staff will be.

They further say the school is working with the Office of Emergency Management and other city agencies to ensure safety of the students and staff is the number one priority, but some parents and grandparents who spoke to CBS2 aren't buying that.

"Why are they gonna put them in the school right across the street from where all these kids are and stuff? Those are grown men and stuff in there, you understand? And we got little girls, little kids and stuff out there," one woman said.

Watch Marcia Kramer's report

The move is being vehemently opposed by local officials.

Councilman Ari Kagan, who represents Coney Island, told CBS2, "This is a school. The gym is not fit for human beings to live there. There are no showers or other facilities. I told City Hall this is a terrible idea."

Migrants at school gym ? Community deserves answers! pic.twitter.com/KCjAWwmA7T — Council Member Ari Kagan (@CMAriKagan47) May 12, 2023

In a video posted to Twitter, he said, "Everybody should be aware what is going on, who is going to be in this gym for how long. This cannot be a permanent solution."

The councilman says he expects buses to begin arriving Friday night, but a spokesman for the mayor insists no asylum seekers are there yet, just staff.

A confidential memo prepared for the mayor said schools could be used as temporary housing because there are cafeterias and dining facilities.

School safety traffic agents were waiting outside P.S. 188 Friday afternoon for families to arrive. They're expected sometime early Friday evening.