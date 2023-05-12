Asylum seekers arrive a Port Authority Bus Terminal hours after Title 42 ends

NEW YORK -- Buses filled with migrants from Texas pulled into the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Friday morning, hours after Title 42 expired.

On board were families with children, some with injuries from the journey and others just overjoyed to he here.

They were welcomed by local leaders and nonprofits.

"To make sure that people are not left stranded and abandoned," said Power Malu, with Artists, Athletes, Activists.

With potentially 500 migrants arriving daily, the city is trying to figure out where to house them all.

"I understand the angst because I have it as well, but we have to coordinate this," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

According to officials, 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers have opened with limits already reach.

Mayor Eric Adams temporarily weakened the right-to-shelter law, which required families to be sheltered in private rooms. Now, they could be placed in group settings, like gyms.

"Unfortunately, there's been some dangerous talk about putting families in congregate settings, and we're totally against that," said Malu.

Manuel Gonzalez, who fled Venezuela, told us it took him eight months to get here. He wants a job to support his wife and child.

"The United States is big and believe me, everyone needs workers. Perhaps there is work out there that people don't want to do and us immigrants can do," Gonzalez said in Spanish.

Local leaders and advocates are asking President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul to step up. They said New York City can't handle the thousands of arrivals on its own.