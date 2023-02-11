New York City creating first ever Mayor's Office for Child Care and Early Childhood Education
NEW YORK -- New York City is making a historic investment in education.
It's creating the first ever Mayor's Office for Child Care and Early Childhood Education.
The office will streamline the process and provide support to students and their families.
It will also ensure that families have access to equal, high quality and affordable early education and care.
The mayor says his administration is committed to giving every child the opportunity to succeed.
