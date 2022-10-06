New York City launches "Project Pivot" school safety initiative

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams launched a new school safety initiative on Thursday.

"Project Pivot" will connect 138 schools to organizations providing critical social and academic interventions to young New Yorkers.

"These are community-based organizations representing every borough in New York City, who have come together to say, that old narrative that our children cannon learn, that our children cannot achieve, we do not accept that," said Banks. "We know that excellence is who we really are and what we're supposed to be about."

The city said the initiative's goal is to build a strong connection between children and their school communities. It will also help improve campus climate and culture, reduce punitive discipline and drive classroom success.