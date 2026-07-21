Storms flood roads, bring down trees across NYC area for 2nd time in a week

Tuesday's storms flooded roads and brought down trees across New York City and its suburbs.

It comes just days after Saturday's storms caused similar damage.

Bronx River Parkway floods

In White Plains, the Bronx River Parkway was completely flooded and shut down in both directions during the evening commute.

The closure created major traffic backups in the surrounding area, especially along Tarrytown Road.

The parkway is in a flood-prone area next to the Bronx River, and is often shut down during periods of heavy rain.

Parts of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Tarrytown were also closed at one point due to high water.

Drivers are reminded to never try to travel through flooded roadways.

Tree falls down parked cars in Queens

In Corona, Queens, a large tree crashed down onto a parked car at 95th Street and 41st Avenue.

The owner was inside the house at the time, and no one was injured.

Several other cars across the street were stuck underneath the branches.

Another tree fell on a car in East Elmhurst.

In Corona, Queens, a large tree crashed down onto a parked car at 95th Street and 41st Avenue on July 21, 2026. CBS News New York

Residents frustrated by flash flooding

Woodside resident Maryann Maragioglio said she was dreading the prospect of more flash flooding after what she experienced Saturday, when over 3 inches of rain fell in her neighborhood.

Maragioglio said water spewed from the sewer grate, coming in through her windows and doors. She said it blew out her garage door and destroyed her belongings.

By the time the water stopped flowing in, she said it measured 13 feet deep from her basement up to her first floor.

She said the only other time she had flooding that deep was when Hurricane Ida hit in August 2021.

"Ida, OK, that was an act of God, Ida," she said, "but this is an act of New York City's stupid sewers."

Events canceled

The Yankees' game against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium was rescheduled due to the forecast. The team says it will be played as the second game of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday.

Ticketholders will be able to attend the second game, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The originally scheduled game will start half an hour earlier at 1:05 p.m.

A Dave Matthews Band concert at Jones Beach on Long Island was also postponed due to the weather.

The rescheduled concert will take place on July 29. Tickets for Tuesday night's show will be honored for the new date.