New York City Ferry raises single-ride fares, offers discount program
NEW YORK -- Casual riders will soon pay more to ride the New York City Ferry, while low-income New Yorkers will pay less.
Starting Sept. 1, a single ride will cost $4 for occasional passengers, up from the current $2.75.
A discount program offers one-way rides for $1.35 for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders.
Daily riders will still have the option to purchase a 10-trip pack for $27.50, and the $1 bike fee will be eliminated.
