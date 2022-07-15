Watch CBS News
New York City Ferry raises single-ride fares, offers discount program

NEW YORK -- Casual riders will soon pay more to ride the New York City Ferry, while low-income New Yorkers will pay less.

Starting Sept. 1, a single ride will cost $4 for occasional passengers, up from the current $2.75.

A discount program offers one-way rides for $1.35 for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders.

Daily riders will still have the option to purchase a 10-trip pack for $27.50, and the $1 bike fee will be eliminated.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 9:57 PM

