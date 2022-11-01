New York City ends COVID vaccine mandate for private sector workers

NEW YORK -- New York City is lifting its COVID vaccine mandate for the private sector.

Tuesday's change also affects students looking to take part in extracurricular activities.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, just because the mandate is over doesn't mean the controversy goes away. There's continued backlash after Mayor Eric Adams ended it for private sector employees but not city workers.

Some we spoke with in recent days said it's not fair, especially after more than 1,000 people who refused to get the shot lost their jobs.

"I think everyone should be vaccinated and fully. Doesn't matter city, private," one New Yorker told CBS2 when the change was announced in September.

The majority of city workers got the shot as mandated at the time to save lives, but at least 1,000 who refused lost their jobs, including former teacher Stephanie Edmonds.

"Here we are nearly one year later and the mayor has decided to rollback the private employer portion of the mandate," she said.

The mandate went into effect during the Omicron wave last December, when former Mayor Bill de Blasio was still in office.

It sparked controversy even in the world of professional sports, when players like Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets refused to get the shot. He was famously banned from playing in home games because of the city's vaccine rules.

"You make decisions based on how to keep our city safe, how to keep our employees operating," Mayor Eric Adams said in September.

It's a victory, however, for New York City police officer who didn't want to get the COVID vaccine. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate Police Benevolent Association members who were either fired or put on leave without pay.

The president of the police union said in a statement he expects the city to "settle our pending lawsuits and reinstate with backpay our members who unjustly lost their jobs."

The lifting of the mandate also goes a step further and impacts students in public and charter schools. They will no longer be required to have COVID shots for high-risk activities, like sports, orchestra, singing and cheerleading.