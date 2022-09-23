Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge strikes down COVID vaccine mandate for PBA, orders New York City to reinstate unvaccinated members

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers 02:11

NEW YORK -- A judge has struck down the vaccine mandate in place for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. 

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the vaccine mandate for the private sector, but left the public sector mandate in place. 

Many public sector leaders, including the PBA, said the move represented a double standard. 

There was no immediate word on how this ruling will impact the broader public sector mandate. 

Check back soon for more. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.