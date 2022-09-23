Judge strikes down COVID vaccine mandate for PBA, orders New York City to reinstate unvaccinated members

NEW YORK -- A judge has struck down the vaccine mandate in place for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the vaccine mandate for the private sector, but left the public sector mandate in place.

Many public sector leaders, including the PBA, said the move represented a double standard.

There was no immediate word on how this ruling will impact the broader public sector mandate.

