New York City Board of Health ends COVID vaccine mandate for private companies, student extracurriculars

NEW YORK -- Two and a half years into the pandemic, New York City is lifting the vaccine mandate for private companies and students wanting to take part in certain extracurricular activities.

The Board of Health voted to end vaccinations requirements in private workplaces.

Additionally, students in public and charter schools involved in so-called high-risk activities will not be required to get COVID shots.

Those activities include sports, orchestra, singing and cheerleading.

